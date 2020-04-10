Kahlil Whitney, who arrived at Kentucky as a projected NBA lottery pick but wound up withdrawing from the school in January, is entering the 2020 NBA draft and hiring an agent, he told ESPN on Friday.

"I have decided to declare for the 2020 NBA draft," Whitney told ESPN. "I truly believe in my development and grind. I want to thank my coaches, fans, trainers and family for ongoing support. My journey will be inspiring to kids and athletes all over the globe. #provethemwrong"

Whitney arrived at Kentucky as the No. 12 recruit in the 2019 ESPN 100. He was in the midst of a disappointing freshman season, averaging 3.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in just 13 minutes per game when he decided to leave Kentucky in late January once his playing time had evaporated.

Despite struggling to find his footing at the college level, Whitney, the No. 80 NBA draft prospect in the ESPN 100, is still expected to draw second-round interest from NBA teams.

Having only turned 19 in January, the 6-foot-7 Whitney, whose wingspan has been measured over 7 feet, could still capitalize on the long-term potential he displayed prior to Kentucky.

He rose to prominence with a stellar spring and summer on the AAU circuit playing with the Mac Irvin Fire in the Nike EYBL, averaging 21 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 37% from 3 and playing tenacious defense. He had a strong showing last August at the Nike Basketball Academy competing against some of the best players in college basketball and several NBA players, playing his natural power forward position.

The NBA draft is scheduled for June 25, but following worldwide suspensions of basketball activities amid the coronavirus outbreak, NBA teams are lobbying the league office to postpone the date to August in order to salvage the pre-draft process, ESPN reported Friday. That pre-draft process, including private workouts and a combine, would likely be very important to a player like Whitney who doesn't have much college game film to sell NBA teams on.

"During the pre-draft process I'm hoping to show every NBA team what so many others know I'm already capable of," Whitney told ESPN. "These past few months, I've been really focused on my individual development and refining many of my skills: tightening up my shot mechanics, ball handling, pick and roll reads, passing, and understanding NBA terminology.

"I really want to show that I can do everything, that I'm an extremely hard worker and I embrace the grind."