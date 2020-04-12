Top-50 basketball recruit J.T. Thor announced his commitment to Auburn on Sunday.

Thor chose the Tigers over Oklahoma State.

A 6-foot-8 power forward, Thor reclassified from 2021 into the 2020 class in early August. One month later, Thor cut his list to five schools: Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma State and UCLA. He took official visits to Oklahoma State and Kansas, and also took a trip to Georgia. After deciding against signing during the early period, however, Thor's recruitment opened up.

Auburn entered the mix over the winter, and Thor took two unofficial visits to the Tigers' campus. He joins a class that already includes five-star point guard Sharife Cooper, ESPN 100 guard Justin Powell and three-star forward Chris Moore.

Thor's pledge could be the start of a busy few weeks for Auburn. The Tigers are still heavily involved for No. 1 senior Jalen Green and top-10 senior Greg Brown, both of whom will announce decisions in the next two weeks. Bruce Pearl is hoping to reload following the departures of five seniors from last season's 25-win team.

Thor split last spring and summer between the Nike and Adidas circuits, averaging 8.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks.