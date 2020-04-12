Amauri Hardy, one of the top available graduate transfers, committed to Oregon on Sunday.

The former UNLV guard chose the Ducks after also considering Arkansas, which took a commitment from Northern Kentucky transfer Jalen Tate on Friday.

"I have a level of respect for the Oregon program," Hardy told ESPN. "It has a known tradition for winning and competing for championships. The amount of resources and connections I will have at my expense will not only allow me to be successful on the court, but off the court after my year spent there."

Hardy, a 6-foot-2 combo guard, originally committed to Oklahoma State out of high school, but reopened his recruitment when Brad Underwood left for Illinois. He's spent the past three years at UNLV, and averaged 14.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists last season for the Runnin' Rebels.

Hardy thanked UNLV in a tweet announcing his decision.

Coach Dana Altman and the Ducks had two graduate transfers last season, Anthony Mathis and Shakur Juiston. Both played key roles in Oregon's Pac-12 regular-season championship.

"With my experience, I will be able to play a vital role in helping them win," Hardy said. "They have a good track record of grad transfers who were successful at Oregon."

In addition to Mathis and Juiston, Oregon also lost All-American point guard Payton Pritchard, who started 139 games in four seasons in Eugene. Hardy will be counted on to help replace Pritchard.

"Their style of play is exciting to watch and would be something I will have the opportunity to be very dynamic in," Hardy said.

Hardy is the second transfer Oregon has added this spring, following St. Peter's guard Aaron Estrada. They also have ESPN 100 point guard Jalen Terry entering the fold, and transfers Eugene Omoruyi (Rutgers) and Eric Williams Jr. (Duquesne) will be eligible after sitting out last season.

Hardy, who was ranked No. 15 in ESPN's graduate transfer rankings, will be immediately eligible for the 2020-21 season.