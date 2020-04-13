Justin Turner, the top remaining player in the transfer portal, said Monday he is returning to Bowling Green for his final season of college basketball.

Turner's final list also included Missouri, Marquette and Iowa State.

"This was a very tough decision. All were great schools and situations, but I ultimately wanted to make the decision that I thought was best for me," he told ESPN. "I decided to go back to Bowling Green because I'm confident it's the best basketball decision for me."

Turner, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Detroit, averaged 18.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists last season while shooting 36.1% from 3-point range. He earned first-team All-MAC honors each of the past two seasons while helping lead the Eagles to 43 total wins and back-to-back 12-6 conference campaigns.

Turner is an explosive scorer, surpassing 20 points on 14 occasions last season, including 33 points and six assists against Ball State and 31 points and four 3-pointers against Central Michigan. He has found ways to be productive against high-major competition, going for 26 points and six rebounds against LSU in November and 24 points against St. John's near the start of the 2018-19 season.

Turner was ranked No. 2 in ESPN's graduate transfer rankings after only Carlik Jones, who committed to Louisville.