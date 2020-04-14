Five-star forward Isaiah Todd has decommitted from Michigan and will look to play professionally next season, his mother told ESPN on Tuesday.

Todd, who plans to sign with an agent, won't play college basketball in 2020-21.

"We're exploring pro routes," said Marlene Venable, Todd's mother.

Venable said they haven't decided where Todd will play next season, whether overseas or domestically in the G League.

Todd, a 6-foot-9 power forward from Virginia who attended Word of God Christian Academy in North Carolina, is ranked No. 13 in the ESPN 100 for the 2020 class. When he committed to Michigan in October, he was the first top-15 recruit Michigan landed since the ESPN recruiting database started in 2007 and the first five-star commitment for new head coach Juwan Howard.

Todd was the centerpiece of a top-five recruiting class for Michigan, as he was joined by ESPN 100 prospects Hunter Dickinson, Zeb Jackson and Terrance Williams.

Todd is the latest to join a growing trend of high school stars skipping college and choosing to play overseas for a year before heading to the NBA. RJ Hampton and LaMelo Ball went to Australia from the 2019 class, and 2020 prospects Makur Maker, MarJon Beauchamp and Kenyon Martin Jr. are all expected to skip college next season.