LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky forward Nick Richards will enter the NBA draft and forego his final season of collegiate eligibility by signing with an agency.

Richards, a 6-foot-11 junior, is the fourth Wildcats starter to make the decision to enter the NBA draft. He is coming off a breakout season in which he averaged 14.0 points per game and was named a first team All-Southeastern Conference selection by The Associated Press and league coaches.

Richards, who is ranked No. 59 on ESPN's Top 100 draft prospects, also ranked fourth nationally in shooting at 64% and made the SEC all-defensive squad with averages of 7.8 rebounds and 2.13 blocks per game.

Thank you to everyone that was apart of the journey 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/gBXdCdMJOq — Nick Richards (@iamnickrichards) April 14, 2020

He started 30 of 31 contests to help the Wildcats (25-6) earn the SEC regular-season title before the postseason was cancelled because of coronavirus concerns.

Richards, from Kingston, Jamaica, thanked Kentucky coaches and teammates for his steady improvement in a release on Tuesday. He said it's time to pursue his ultimate dream of being an NBA player and added, "I'm prepared for this step because of my time at Kentucky."

Richards' announcement comes a day after leading scorer Immanuel Quickley declared for the draft. Guards Ashton Hagans on Sunday and Tyrese Maxey turned pro last week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.