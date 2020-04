Luther Muhammad is transferring to Arizona State, he announced Tuesday night on social media.

The guard just finished his sophomore season at Ohio State. He averaged 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 30 games (28 starts).

He will have to sit out the 2020-21 season unless the NCAA grants him a waiver.

The news comes a day after Arizona State landed prized Class of 2020 recruit Josh Christopher.