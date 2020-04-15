STILLWATER, Okla. -- Oklahoma State has added graduate transfer Ferron Flavors Jr. to a top-10 recruiting class. The school announced Flavors' signing on Wednesday.

Flavors, a 6-foot-3 guard, averaged 13.5 points and 3.5 rebounds for Cal Baptist last season. He shot 43.9% from 3-point range and made three 3s per game -- both tops in the Western Athletic Conference and in the top 30 nationally. Flavors chose Oklahoma State over offers from Seton Hall, Georgetown, Arizona State, Florida and Oregon.

Oklahoma State also signed signed four-star recruits Donovan Williams -- Mr. Basketball in Nebraska -- and Canadian Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, who has international experience.

Cade Cunningham is the star of a class that is ranked No. 8 by ESPN. He was the 2020 Naismith High School Trophy winner and was the top high school player in the country according to USA Today, 247Sports and Rivals.

The Cowboys did miss out on ESPN top-50 recruit J.T. Thor earlier this week. Down to Auburn and Oklahoma State, Thor announced his commitment to the Tigers on Sunday.

In its third season under coach Mike Boynton in 2019-20, Oklahoma State finished 18-14. Boynton is 51-49 with the Cowboys, with one postseason appearance, the NIT in 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.