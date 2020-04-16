D.J. Carton, one of the top transfers this spring, announced his commitment to Marquette on Wednesday.

The former Ohio State guard took a leave of absence from the Buckeyes in late January, citing mental health, and transferred from the school in mid-March.

Carton, a former ESPN 100 recruit, played a key role for Ohio State before his leave of absence, starting three games and playing at least 18 minutes in all 20 games. He averaged 10.4 points and 3.0 assists, capping his Ohio State career with 17 points and three assists in a win over Northwestern.

The 6-foot-2 guard was ranked No. 2 in ESPN's transfer rankings. Barring a change to NCAA transfer regulations, Carton will likely have to sit out the 2020-21 season before having three years of eligibility remaining.

Coach Steve Wojciechowski has to replace Markus Howard, a first-team All-American and the Big East's all-time leading scorer, next season. If Carton is eligible, he should slot right into the starting lineup. If he has to sit out, he will join a loaded group of returnees for the 2021-22 season.

The Golden Eagles bring in a top-20 recruiting class this fall, including ESPN 100 prospects Dawson Garcia and Justin Lewis.