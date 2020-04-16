CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Sophomore guard Trey Murphy III has joined Virginia after transferring from Rice, Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett said Thursday.

Murphy, a native of Durham, North Carolina, will be eligible to practice next season, but he will have to wait a year before he can play. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

He is ranked No. 12 by ESPN among transfers eligible for the 2021-22 season.

At Rice, the 6-foot-8 Murphy averaged 13.7 points as a sophomore and made 75 3-pointers. He also made 82.4 % of his free throw attempts and averaged 5.5 rebounds. He converted 43.3% of his field goal attempts, and was 36.8% from 3-point territory.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.