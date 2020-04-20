The father of Purdue basketball player Brandon Newman died Friday from complications of the coronaviris, the team announced Monday.

Ronald Newman, a Chicago police officer since 2000 who patrolled the city's South Side, was admitted to the hospital in late March. The 59-year-old Newman received 137 awards during his career, including two department commendations.

"The Purdue athletic department and men's basketball program is deeply saddened by the death of Ronald Newman," Purdue said in a prepared statement. "We send our condolences to the Newman family, and have reached out to Brandon and his family during their time of need."

Brandon Newman, a 6-foot-5 guard from Valparaiso, Indiana, redshirted during the 2019-20 season.

Ronald Newman is the third Chicago police officer to die from complications of COVID-19, mayor Lori Lightfoot said last week.

"First responders cannot stay at home during this outbreak. We are out in the public, patrolling the streets and keeping people safe," acting police superintendent David Brown told reporters Friday. "Today, there is one less officer that will be out on patrol. The city has lost a dedicated public servant, a husband, a father and a brave, courageous hero."