VCU top scorer Santos-Silva says he will transfer

VCU junior starting forward Marcus Santos-Silva, the team's top scorer last season, said Monday that he is transferring from the school.

"My decision has nothing to do with the team or coaches, they're always going to be family to me," Santos-Silva wrote in a statement posted on his Instagram page. "I'm just doing what I feel is the best option and decision for my future."

Earlier this month, Santos-Silva said he was declaring for the NBA draft.

In 31 games last season, he led VCU with 12.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

Santos-Silva started 64 games for the Rams the past two seasons. In 2019, he was named to the Atlantic 10 all-tournament team.