Point guard Darius Perry will transfer from Louisville to Central Florida, he announced on Monday.

Perry, No. 21 in ESPN's transfer rankings, averaged 5.2 points and 2.5 assists this season with the Cardinals, and will have one season to play with the Golden Knights. He's on track to graduate from Louisville next month.

Perry, 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, improved his outside shot as his career went on, shooting above 40% in ACC play this season. On Jan. 25, in a 80-62 win over Clemson, he had 19 points and five rebounds.

Among the last recruits signed by former coach Rick Pitino, Perry ended up with two different coaches during his tenure in Louisville: David Padgett as a freshman, and Chris Mack the last two seasons.

At Central Florida, Perry will be coached by former Duke guard Johnny Dawkins, as the Knights look to improve on a 16-11 finish this season.