McDonald's All-America selection Greg Brown III announced Friday that he is staying in following in his family's footsteps by going to the University of Texas to play basketball.

Brown's announced in conjunction with ESPN The Undefeated on Instagram that he turned down offers from Kentucky, Auburn, Memphis and Michigan to attend his father's alma mater. The 2020 Texas Mr. Basketball also had an offer paying over $300,000 offer from the budding G-League select program as of Wednesday, but Brown said that ultimately it was not a good fit for either side.

The ninth ranked player by ESPN.com in the Class of 2020 has the potential to be a one-and-done draft prospect expected to enter the 2021 NBA Draft.

"It's a real hard decision to be honest," Brown III said. "It took me until the final hour to really decide where I want to go. Five schools gave me a great opportunity and the G-League gave me a great opportunity. It was great visiting all schools and campuses. The coaches were great and the players were great. I just reached out to family and friends and I can't thank them enough for helping me with this decision because it was very, very tough.

"It was a long process. I decided in the final hour today after I woke up this morning. But I am happy to say to say I am committing to the University of Texas. Hook 'em Horns."

Brown averaged 26.1 points, 13.2 rebounds and 3.5 blocks as a senior last season. The 2020 Texas Gatorade Player of the Year led Austin Vandegrift High School to a program-best 33-3 record and its first district championship.

The athletic 6-foot-8 forward was ranked as the ninth best player in the Class of 2020 by ESPN.com.

Led by head coach Shaka Smart, the Longhorns were 19-12 overall last season with a 9-9 record in the Big-12 Conference.

Brown had a major prediction for the Longhorns next season.

"They were the first to offer me in the seventh or eighth grade, so we just built this great relationship," said Brown III, about Smart and Texas. "They talked to my dad, my uncle, my grandfathers, every person in my family since five years ago. The relationship we built for so long, I thought it was best for my family and for me.

"I want to give a shot out to the Texas basketball team. I said it here first. We're about to win the Big-12 championship because God said so. We're going to win the 'natty' NCAA championship."

A family legacy at Texas ultimately was the determining factor for Brown to stay home in Austin. Greg Brown II was a two-time All-Big 12 selection while playing cornerback at Texas. Brown III also said his mother, Quacharia Tonyell Wallace, and cousin Roderick Anderson, who played basketball at Texas.

"It's just the legacy and the loyalty," Brown III said. "I want to leave a legacy at UT like my dad did, mom did and uncle did."