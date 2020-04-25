Wake Forest has parted ways with basketball coach Danny Manning after six seasons, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Borzello on Saturday.

The Demon Deacons went 13-18 this season, losing in the first round of the ACC tournament.

Stadium first reported that Manning would not be returning to Wake Forest.

In his six years at Wake Forest since being hired from Tulsa, Manning is 78-111 overall and 30-80 in ACC regular-season play. His .413 winning percentage is the fifth-worst mark of the 14 coaches who've spent at least two seasons at the school.

Under Manning, Wake Forest has made the NCAA tournament just once, losing in a First Four game to Kansas State in 2017.