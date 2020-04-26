Tulane basketball player Teshaun Hightower was arrested Saturday and charged with murder in connection with a homicide in Stockbridge, Georgia, earlier this month.

Hightower, the Green Wave's leading scorer in the 2019-20 season, was being held in the Henry County Jail without bail on Sunday. He is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and battery. He was scheduled to appear in court Sunday morning.

Hightower, a native of Lithonia, Georgia, transferred to Tulane last year after playing two seasons at Georgia. He announced April 18 that he was entering the NBA draft but still had one season of eligibility remaining.

A Henry County Police incident report indicated the shooting occurred at an apartment complex just before 11 a.m. ET on April 8. Devante Anthony Long was shot and later died at a hospital. He was 24.

According to a Facebook post by the Henry County Police Department, Hightower is one of six men who were subjects in the homicide investigation. Five of the men were in custody on Sunday, including Hightower's brother, Jeffery. One man still hadn't been arrested, according to jail records.

A Henry County Police Department spokesman wasn't immediately available for comment.

Hightower, a 6-foot-5 junior at Tulane last season, averaged 15.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in his only season with the Green Wave. He played 29 games in both the previous two seasons with the Bulldogs, averaging 5.1 points and 1.7 rebounds from 2017-18.