The Texas Tech Red Raiders have landed a commitment from former VCU big man Marcus Santos-Silva, arguably the nation's best available transfer.

Santos-Silva is not yet classified as a graduate transfer, but he is taking classes this summer and is expected to graduate before the next academic year, sources told ESPN. He is expected to be eligible immediately for the 2020-21 season.

A 6-foot-7 power forward, Santos-Silva was VCU's leading scorer and rebounder last season. He averaged 12.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks, while shooting 56.9% from the field. Santos-Silva was one of the best rebounders, at both ends of the floor, in the Atlantic 10, and he was a top-10 shot-blocker in the league.

Texas Tech loses two seniors, Chris Clarke and TJ Holyfield, from last season's team, and freshman guard Jahmi'us Ramsey is headed to the NBA draft. Coach Chris Beard was searching for a big man this spring, missing on Purdue transfer Matt Haarms but now hitting on Santos-Silva. Expect Santos-Silva to start inside for the Red Raiders next season.

Beard will have plenty of options in 2020-21, with starting guards Davide Moretti and Kyler Edwards returning, five-star guard Nimari Burnett entering the fold, UNLV transfer Joel Ntambwe becoming eligible after sitting out last season, and versatile forward Terrence Shannon also coming back.

Santos-Silva was No. 3 in ESPN's sit-out transfer rankings.