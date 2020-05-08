Relive classic men's and women's college basketball games

We didn't get March Madness this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but you can enjoy a slate of classic men's and women's college basketball games Friday on ESPNU.

The 2001, 2003 and 2010 women's NCAA tournament national championship games will re-air Friday on ESPNU, WatchESPN and the ESPN App. Relive the glory days of Ruth Riley at Notre Dame and Diana Taurasi and Maya Moore during their times at UConn.

On the men's side, fans will have the chance to rewatch the 2011 Big East tournament championship, featuring a Kemba Walker-led UConn team, and a 2012 SEC tournament semifinal that saw Anthony Davis and Kentucky face off against Bradley Beal and Florida. Topping it off will be a 2011 regular-season showdown between North Carolina and Duke.

Here is the schedule (all times Eastern).

Friday on ESPNU

12 p.m.: 2001 women's NCAA tournament national championship -- Notre Dame vs. Purdue

2 p.m.: 2003 women's NCAA tournament national championship -- Tennessee vs. UConn

4 p.m.: 2011 Big East tournament championship -- UConn vs. Louisville

6 p.m.: 2012 SEC tournament semifinal -- Florida vs. Kentucky

8 p.m.: 2011 regular-season classic -- North Carolina vs. Duke

10 p.m.: 2010 women's NCAA tournament national championship -- Stanford vs. UConn