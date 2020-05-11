Kenny Johnson, who was named in the NCAA's Notice of Allegations to Louisville last week, is no longer on La Salle's men's basketball staff, the school confirmed Monday.

Johnson, an assistant coach, was hired by the Explorers in May 2018, six months after he was fired by Louisville after the FBI investigation into college basketball.

"Kenny Johnson is no longer a member of our men's basketball staff," the school said in a statement. "Per University policy, we will not comment further on this personnel matter.

"The recent Notice of Allegations released by the NCAA was related to Johnson's tenure on the coaching staff at the University of Louisville. The substance of these alleged violations is in no way connected to his tenure at La Salle University.

"La Salle Athletics is committed to promoting an environment of compliance to the highest standard of ethical conduct within its department."

Johnson was placed on administrative leave and then fired by Louisville in 2017, shortly after the federal investigation that also resulted in the firing of Louisville head coach Rick Pitino, athletic director Tom Jurich and assistant coach Jordan Fair.

In last week's Notice of Allegations, it was alleged that Johnson provided a $1,300 extra benefit to a recruit or someone associated with a recruit. The NCAA also alleged that Johnson and Fair participated in impermissible recruiting activities, including off-campus recruiting contact in Las Vegas with a prospective recruit and in Indianapolis with a grassroots program.

Johnson was once considered one of the best recruiters in the country, spending time at Towson and Indiana before getting hired by Pitino at Louisville. He also spent several years coaching at powerhouse Paul VI High School (Virginia) and in the Team Takeover grassroots program.