OXFORD, Miss. -- Arizona State graduate transfer Romello White has landed at Ole Miss, coach Kermit Davis announced Friday.

White, a 6-foot-8 forward ranked, was the No. 2 available graduate transfer in ESPN's rankings.

White averaged 10.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for Arizona State last season. He was second in the Pac-12 in rebounding and led the team with 35 blocked shots.

He started 92 of his 95 games over the past three seasons, averaging 9.8 points and 7.0 boards. He shot 60.5% from the floor, second on Arizona State's career list.

White is the second graduate transfer to join the Rebels for next season, joining former Rider player Dimencio Vaughn.