Five-star point guard Khristian Lander will reclassify into the 2020 class and enroll at Indiana this fall, he told ESPN.

Lander, who committed to the Hoosiers in February, sent in his letter of intent on Sunday night.

A 6-foot-1 point guard from F.J. Reitz High School in Evansville, Indiana, Lander has been considered a candidate to reclassify up from the 2021 class since the fall. When he committed to Indiana three months ago, Lander was already working toward being eligible to play in the fall.

The Hoosiers had been contenders in Lander's recruitment for most of his high school career. He took multiple trips to Bloomington, including a visit for Hoosier Hysteria in October. He also took official visits to Louisville and Michigan in the fall.

Lander is the No. 12 prospect in the ESPN 60 for 2021 and the top-ranked point guard in the class. He averaged 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists on the Adidas Gauntlet circuit last spring and summer, playing for Indiana Elite.

Lander is the final addition to what could be a preseason top 25 team in Bloomington. Archie Miller brings back all five starters from last season's 20-win group, including third-team All-Big Ten selection Trayce Jackson-Davis. The Hoosiers were already bringing in a recruiting class that included ESPN 100 wing Jordan Geronimo and in-state shooting guards Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal.