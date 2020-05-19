Grand Canyon University said Tuesday that it was "surprised to learn" that former basketball coach Dan Majerle had reportedly filed a lawsuit for breach of contract, among other things, after he was fired earlier this spring.

Arizona Sports obtained court documents showing Majerle suing the university. According to the report, Grand Canyon didn't give Majerle a reason for his termination and has yet to pay any severance to him.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Grand Canyon University said it has yet to receive a copy of the lawsuit and that it had learned about it through media reports.

"The University hired Coach Majerle when he had no prior head coaching experience and no college coaching experience with the greatest hope and belief that he would lead the men's basketball program for 20-plus years," the statement said. "The University financially supported Coach Majerle and the men's basketball program at the highest level during his seven-year tenure and wanted nothing but the best for him and the program.

"We regret that Coach Majerle's tenure had to end the way it did, but the University is prepared to defend itself and its decision if necessary should Coach Majerle decide to continue with litigation. GCU is unable to comment further until such time as it receives a copy of Coach Majerle's complaint and has an opportunity to review his allegations."

Grand Canyon fired Majerle, a three-time NBA All-Star in the 1990s with the Phoenix Suns, in March after he spent seven seasons with the Antelopes. The program finished in the top three of the WAC standings in each of his first six seasons but stumbled to a 13-17 record in 2019-20.

They hired former Vanderbilt head coach Bryce Drew as Majerle's replacement.