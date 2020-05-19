Chaundee Brown, a former Wake Forest guard, is transferring to Michigan, he announced Tuesday via social media.

Brown was Wake Forest's third-leading scorer last season at 12.1 points per game and its second-best rebounder at 6.5 boards per game. But he was among several players to leave the Wake Forest program, which fired Danny Manning as its coach.

"It was really important for me to go somewhere that I can win," Brown told Rivals.com. "I feel like we can do that there. I want to win most of all, that's my only goal. I feel after this last year they showed that they can win, and I feel they will help get me better."

Brown, a 6-foot-5 guard from Orlando, Florida, missed eight games because of injury in 2019-20 but had 24 points and nine rebounds in a double-overtime win against highly ranked Duke in late February.

Unless the NCAA grants him a waiver, Brown will have to sit out the 2020-21 season and will have one year of eligibility after that.