Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing has tested positive for the coronavirus, the school announced Friday. The Hall of Famer is under care and isolated at a local hospital

"I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly," Ewing said in a statement. "I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I'll be fine and we will all get through this."

The school said Ewing is the only member of the Georgetown men's basketball program to have tested positive for the virus.

Following his famed NBA playing career, Ewing took over as Georgetown's head coach in 2017 after spending 15 years as an assistant coach for four different NBA franchises.

Arguably the best player in Georgetown history, Ewing led the Hoyas to their only national championship in 1984 and won Naismith Player of the Year award honors in 1985. He earned first-team All-American honors three straight years from 1983-85.

Ewing was an 11-time NBA All-Star with the New York Knicks, averaging 22.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocks during his 15-year career with the Knicks, Seattle SuperSonics and Orlando Magic.

He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.