Texas Tech guard Davide Moretti is leaving school to pursue a professional career overseas, sources told ESPN.

European agent Misko Raznatovic tweeted Saturday that Moretti was his company's newest client. Rumors have swirled for weeks that Moretti was exploring his options overseas, and Sportando reported Saturday that Moretti had agreed to a multiyear deal with Olimpia Milano of Serie A in his native Italy.

Moretti, a 6-foot-3 guard, started 68 games over the past two seasons for Texas Tech after playing mostly a bench role as a freshman. He averaged 13.0 points and 2.3 assists as a junior after putting up 11.5 points and 2.4 assists in 2018-19. He was one of the best free throw shooters in the country throughout his career, making better than 90% of his foul shots each of the past two seasons. Moretti also made nearly 42% of his 3-point attempts over the past two seasons.

He was a key piece in the Red Raiders' run to the national championship game in 2019. Moretti scored in double figures in five of those six NCAA tournament games, including a 15-point effort in the title-game loss to Virginia.

Without Moretti in the lineup, expect coach Chris Beard to look at the remaining options on the transfer market for next season. Texas Tech is in pursuit of Georgetown transfer Mac McClung and is also one of the finalists for No. 1 2021 prospect Jonathan Kuminga, who could reclassify to 2020.

The Red Raiders do bring in a top-15 recruiting class, led by five-star guard Nimari Burnett and ESPN 100 wing Micah Peavy. They also have UNLV transfer Joel Ntambwe -- Kuminga's brother -- eligible after he sat out last season, and VCU transfer Marcus Santos-Silva is on schedule to graduate this summer and be eligible immediately next season.