Ohm Youngmisuk details Patrick Ewing's upbeat attitude after testing positive for the coronavirus and the outpouring of support from his NBA peers. (1:01)

Georgetown Hoyas men's basketball coach Patrick Ewing is recovering at home after a weekend stay at the hospital with the coronavirus, he told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

On Monday, Patrick Ewing Jr. tweeted that his father's coronavirus symptoms are being watched and that he is "now home and getting better."

It was announced Friday that the elder Ewing had tested positive for the coronavirus and was being treated at a hospital.

"I want to thank all of the doctors and hospital staff for taking care of my father during his stay, as well as everyone who has reached out with thoughts and prayers to us and since his diagnosis," Ewing Jr. tweeted Monday.

Following his famed NBA playing career, Ewing took over as Georgetown's head coach in 2017 after spending 15 years as an assistant coach for four NBA franchises.

Information from ESPN's Jeff Borzello was used in this report.