Moussa Cisse, the No. 8 prospect in the ESPN class of 2021 recruiting rankings, has elected to graduate from high school a year early and reclassify to 2020, he informed ESPN on Wednesday.

Cisse will now be eligible to enroll in college this summer, and will have the option to enter the 2021 NBA draft next April.

"I've decided to reclassify to the 2020 class," Cisse told ESPN. "I will get my high school diploma as soon as I finish the last two core classes I need to qualify, which should happen next week."

Cisse told ESPN he will commit to one of six finalists: Kentucky, LSU, Florida State, Georgia, Memphis and Georgetown. He says he intends on announcing where he'll be attending college sometime next week after he officially receives his high school diploma. Due to the pandemic, he was only able to take one official visit to Florida State, but he did make unofficial visits to Memphis and Kentucky.

"I am trying to find the best way to the NBA," Cisse told ESPN. "I want to see how my college career will go, but if I do well, I will definitely try to make a move to the NBA. Unfortunately I wasn't able to compete at the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp scrimmages because of Tennessee rules. I was invited to the Nike Hoop Summit, which was canceled, and I missed playing in the EYBL again this summer, so I will try to catch up with what I lost in college and make sure NBA teams learn more about me. I have a lot of work to do."

Moussa Cisse told ESPN he will commit to one of six finalists: Kentucky, LSU, Florida State, Georgia, Memphis and Georgetown. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire

Cisse was born in the West African country of Guinea, moving to the United States in December of 2015. He played at St. Benedict's Prep in New Jersey and Christ the King high school in New York before electing to move to Memphis this past summer to attend Lausanne Collegiate School.

Having grown up playing soccer for much of his life, Cisse's skill-level still hasn't fully caught up to his physical tools, but he made strides this past season, averaging 18.4 points, 15.3 rebounds and 9.2 blocks per game while winning a state championship and being awarded Tennessee's Mr. Basketball DII-A.

"College and high school are very different. Reclassifying is going to help me playing against better competition. I've been playing in open gyms in Memphis against top college players like James Wiseman and Precious Achiuwa and saw that I can compete against them. Playing against older and more experienced players in college will speed up my development."

Cisse immediately becomes one of the top big men prospects in the 2020 high school class and is a candidate to be a one-and-done first-round draft pick as early as next year. He is considered one of the best athletes in high school basketball, and measured a shade under 7-feet with a 7-foot-4 wingspan and 9-foot-4 standing reach this past February at the NBA Basketball Without Borders Global Camp, where he only participated in drills. He led the Nike EYBL in blocked shots last season at 4.5 per game, and finished second in rebounding with 11.3.

"Blocking shots is a gift for me," Cisse said. I've never worked on it. It comes from my motor and my energy. I like to win and playing defense helps, but I can do more than that."

"In terms of my college decision, I'm looking for a good explanation of how I am going to be used," Cisse said. "I'm not worried about starting, or minutes. If I work hard that will take care of itself. I've been watching a lot of film. The situation with Covid made my college recruiting a little more difficult, but I've adjusted to the situation and will make the best decision for my future."