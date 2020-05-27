Georgetown guard Mac McClung, arguably the top available transfer on the market, announced his commitment to Texas Tech on Wednesday.

McClung chose the Red Raiders over a final group that also included Wake Forest, Memphis, Auburn, BYU, USC and Arkansas. Wake Forest was considered the favorite when McClung left Georgetown, due to his relationship with Demon Deacons coach Steve Forbes, who gave McClung his first scholarship offer in high school when Forbes was at East Tennessee State.

However, Texas Tech made a strong push -- and the Red Raiders' pitch became even more apparent when starting guard Davide Moretti decided last weekend to hire an agent and pursue professional options in Europe.

McClung, a 6-foot-2 guard from Virginia, averaged 15.7 points and 2.4 assists in 21 games last season. Known for his quickness and leaping ability, McClung improved his all-around game from his freshman to sophomore year, shooting 32.3% from 3-point range after making just 27.7% during his first season with the Hoyas.

"It was a number of events that made me feel I had no choice but to transfer from Georgetown," McClung told ESPN when he left Georgetown earlier this month. "I really wanted to stay, but things throughout my career made me realize that I couldn't. I'm looking for a place I can call home. A place I can be part of a family and help them succeed."

McClung is expected to request a waiver to play immediately next season.

If McClung is eligible right away, he could fight for a starting spot in Texas Tech's backcourt now that Moretti is gone. Chris Beard brings back Kyler Edwards and Terrence Shannon from last season, while also welcoming a top-15 recruiting class that includes five-star guard Nimari Burnett and ESPN 100 wing Micah Peavy. The Red Raiders also have UNLV transfer Joel Ntambwe eligible after he sat out last season, and VCU transfer Marcus Santos-Silva is on schedule to graduate this summer and be eligible immediately next season.