Watch the most legendary basketball games of Eddie Sutton's coaching career

Jeff Borzello remembers Eddie Sutton's amazing career, including leading four schools to the NCAA tournament. (0:55)

Legendary college basketball coach Eddie Sutton died last Saturday of natural causes at 84 years old.

He won 806 career games and reached three Final Fours in his 37 seasons at the Division I level. He will posthumously be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this summer.

To remember Sutton, ESPNU will re-air four of Sutton's most memorable victories on Friday, May 29, beginning at 10 a.m. ET:

10 a.m.: 1998 Classic's College Basketball - Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State

Noon: 2006 Classic's College Basketball - Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

2 p.m.: 1986 Classic's College Basketball - Kentucky vs. LSU

4 p.m.: 2005 Big 12 Basketball Tournament, Semifinal - Oklahoma State