LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky and Notre Dame will play this fall, beginning a three-year series between two of college basketball's winningest programs.

Kentucky hosts Notre Dame on Dec. 12 in the first regular-season meeting between the schools since Notre Dame's 64-50 victory at home on Nov. 29, 2012.

The teams will play at a neutral site to be determined on Dec. 11, 2021, and the Wildcats will visit the Fighting Irish on Dec. 10, 2022.

"It is great to renew a series between two of the 'blue bloods' of college basketball," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said on the school's website.

Kentucky is 43-19 against Notre Dame all time, including 8-0 at home, and won the previous meeting 68-66 in a tense 2015 NCAA tournament regional final in Cleveland.

The Wildcats are 10-6 in South Bend, though the Irish have won the past two at home.

"If our previous games are any indication, this is going to be a great series," Kentucky coach John Calipari said in a release.