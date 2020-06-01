Louisville director of basketball operations Kahil Fennell was arrested Saturday night during protests in the city over the death of Breonna Taylor.

According to the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections booking log, Fennell was booked at 8:58 p.m. local time on Saturday and charged with unlawful assembly, a misdemeanor. The Louisville Courier-Journal obtained Fennell's arrest report, which said Fennell violated Louisville's curfew order.

The city of Louisville has seen protests for several days because of the death of Taylor, a black woman who was shot and killed in March by three police officers who entered her apartment while executing a "no-knock warrant." The FBI announced earlier this month it was opening an investigation into the shooting.

Louisville coach Chris Mack supported Fennell in a statement on Sunday.

"Earlier this morning Kahil and I spoke and I was made aware of his booking," Mack said. "I stand by my statement I made later in the morning and I stand by Kahil. When he feels the time is right he will comment."

Fennell has been at Louisville for two years under Mack after spending one season as an assistant coach at Portland State.

Mack released an earlier statement on Sunday morning about George Floyd's death and the ensuing protests around the world this weekend.

"What an incredibly sad time in our country. The fact we are more than 200 years old as a country and can't figure it out is incomprehensible," Mack said. "Who could watch George Floyd die on the street and not think 'What in the hell is wrong with people?' I just can't comprehend that kind of treatment to anyone. It feels like our country is going backwards ... I hope that we can play a part in helping to heal an entire community we proudly represent."