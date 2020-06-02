South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin announced Tuesday that he tested positive for the coronavirus in early May, but he has since recovered.

In a statement on the school's website, Martin said that he took a COVID-19 test in preparation for knee replacement surgery on May 8, and that the test came back positive two days later. Martin's family tested negative, and Martin's follow-up test on May 23 came back negative.

"I was shocked; I didn't have any symptoms, other than feeling a bit fatigued, and I immediately entered quarantine at my home. I'm thankful to say that I did not have to be hospitalized," Martin said in the statement. "My immediate concern was for my family, who I have been with every single day since mid-March, and if I had infected them; would they develop symptoms, would they have to be hospitalized; the anxiety, guilt and general angst I experienced after testing positive was overwhelming.

"... I'm so thankful and appreciative for the well-being of my family and my personal health at this time, and I've thought and reflected on the many families who have not been as fortunate."

The SEC announced last week that student-athletes in all sports can return to campus for "voluntary in-person athletics activities" on June 8.

"We have a responsibility to protect, help and care for each other," Martin said. "Let's continue to educate ourselves about this virus, and follow the advice of medical professionals and do what we can to prevent the spread. Please reach out to your families and your friends who may be self-isolating, particularly the elderly, so they have someone to talk to and someone to listen. Let's take care of each other and let's keep those who are suffering from this disease and those nurses, doctors and first responders who are fighting for us in our prayers."

Martin has been at South Carolina for eight seasons, leading the Gamecocks to the Final Four in 2017. They finished 18-13 overall last season, going 10-8 in the SEC.