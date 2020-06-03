Former NBA player Mike Miller, who has spent the past two seasons on Penny Hardaway's staff at Memphis, announced Wednesday he is leaving the Tigers' staff to focus on his family.

Miller was hired by Hardaway when he took over for Tubby Smith in 2018. Miller established himself as one of the best recruiters in the country, helping Memphis land the top-ranked recruiting class in 2019.

"The past two years have been amazing, and I have so many people to thank: Coach Hardaway for believing in me, all our players for their commitment, the University of Memphis and its incredible fans, my wonderful wife and kids, and the entire city of Memphis for everything you have done for me and my family. All of you made this opportunity possible for me, and I'm truly grateful," Miller wrote on Twitter.

"As much as I've loved this job and had a blast being part of the special program Coach is building, the past few months have made me realize that it's time for me to spend more time focused on family and wherever the journey will take me next. I will find a way to stay in basketball and continue to make an impact on this city that I love so much!"

Miller spent 17 seasons in the NBA with seven different organizations, including six seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies. He won NBA titles with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, filling a role as a consistent 3-point shooter.

One of Miller's sons, Mason, is considered a high-major prospect in the 2021 class. Memphis had been the perceived favorite in his recruitment.