The NCAA announced Thursday that its deadline for players to withdraw from the NBA draft and maintain college eligibility will be either Aug. 3 or 10 days after the NBA draft combine, whichever comes first.

The original withdrawal date was June 3. Pushing the deadline back two months could potentially allow for prospective draft picks to work out individually for NBA teams during the summer, and will also allow the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee to evaluate prospects and provide feedback.

"This provides the utmost flexibility to student-athletes testing the waters to make the most informed decision about their future during this uncertain time," NCAA Senior Vice President for Basketball Dan Gavitt said. "And by deciding before classes start for the fall semester, it also encourages student-athletes who choose to return to school to be fully engaged in their academic pursuits and the tremendous experience and opportunity to play college basketball."

The NBA has set the NBA draft lottery for Aug. 25 and the NBA draft for Oct. 15.

The 2020-21 college basketball season is scheduled to start on Nov. 10 with the Champions Classic in Chicago. Duke will play Michigan State and Kansas will face Kentucky.