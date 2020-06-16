        <
        >

          TBT 2020 bracket, schedule, results, tip times, TV info

          Carmen's Crew will try to defend its title after defeating Golden Eagles in the 2019 TBT Championship. provided by TBT
          1:00 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The 2020 edition of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) tips off on July 4 and will conclude on July 14 with the $1 million championship game from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. All eight quarterfinalists from the 2019 TBT return to the fold, including defending champ Carmen's Crew. In all, 10 teams comprising college alumni will be a part of the 2020 TBT, including groups representing alma maters Ohio State, Syracuse, Marquette, Dayton, West Virginia, Illinois, Clemson, Purdue, Oklahoma State and Marshall. Follow this page for an updated schedule and results as the tournament unfolds.

          Who will take home the million?

          2020 TBT schedule (game times forthcoming)

          All times Eastern, all games played at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. All games televised via ESPN family of networks.

          Saturday, July 4

          • No. 9 Big X vs. No. 24 Jackson TN Underdawgs

          • No. 12 Team Brotherly Love vs. No. 21 Stillwater Stars (Oklahoma State alumni)

          • No. 16 House of 'Paign (Illinois alumni) vs. No. 17 War Tampa

          • No. 13 Team CP3 vs. No. 20 Mid-American Unity

          Sunday, July 5

          • No. 11 Team Hines vs. No. 22 Sideline Cancer

          • No. 14 HEARTFIRE vs. No. 19 Men of Mackey (Purdue alumni)

          • No. 15 Armored Athlete vs. No. 18 Power of the Paw (Clemson alumni)

          • No. 10 Best Virginia (West Virginia alumni) vs. No. 23 Herd That (Marshall alumni)

          Monday, July 6

          • No. 5 Eberlein Drive vs. Team Brotherly Love/Stillwater Stars

          • No. 4 Golden Eagles (Marquette alumni) vs. Team CP3/Mid-American Unity

          Tuesday, July 7

          • No. 6 Team Challenge ALS vs. Team Hines/Sideline Cancer

          • No. 3 Boeheim's Army (Syracuse alumni) vs. HEARTFIRE/Men of Mackey

          Wednesday, July 8

          • No. 8 Red Scare (Dayton alumni)vs. Big X/Jackson TN Underdawgs

          • No. 1 Carmen's Crew (Ohio State alumni) vs. House of 'Paign/War Tampa

          Thursday, July 9

          • No. 7 The Money Team vs. Best Virginia/Herd That

          • No. 2 Overseas Elite vs. Armored Athlete/Power of the Paw

          Friday, July 10

          • Quarterfinal #1

          • Quarterfinal #2

          Saturday, July 11

          • Quarterfinal #3

          • Quarterfinal #4

          Sunday, July 12

          • Semifinal #1

          • Semifinal #2

          Tuesday, July 14

          • Championship game