The 2020 edition of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) tips off on July 4 and will conclude on July 14 with the $1 million championship game from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. All eight quarterfinalists from the 2019 TBT return to the fold, including defending champ Carmen's Crew. In all, 10 teams comprising college alumni will be a part of the 2020 TBT, including groups representing alma maters Ohio State, Syracuse, Marquette, Dayton, West Virginia, Illinois, Clemson, Purdue, Oklahoma State and Marshall. Follow this page for an updated schedule and results as the tournament unfolds.

Who will take home the million?

provided by TBT

2020 TBT schedule (game times forthcoming)

All times Eastern, all games played at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. All games televised via ESPN family of networks.

Saturday, July 4

No. 9 Big X vs. No. 24 Jackson TN Underdawgs

No. 12 Team Brotherly Love vs. No. 21 Stillwater Stars (Oklahoma State alumni)

No. 16 House of 'Paign (Illinois alumni) vs. No. 17 War Tampa

No. 13 Team CP3 vs. No. 20 Mid-American Unity

Sunday, July 5

No. 11 Team Hines vs. No. 22 Sideline Cancer

No. 14 HEARTFIRE vs. No. 19 Men of Mackey (Purdue alumni)

No. 15 Armored Athlete vs. No. 18 Power of the Paw (Clemson alumni)

No. 10 Best Virginia (West Virginia alumni) vs. No. 23 Herd That (Marshall alumni)

Monday, July 6

No. 5 Eberlein Drive vs. Team Brotherly Love/Stillwater Stars

No. 4 Golden Eagles (Marquette alumni) vs. Team CP3/Mid-American Unity

Tuesday, July 7

No. 6 Team Challenge ALS vs. Team Hines/Sideline Cancer

No. 3 Boeheim's Army (Syracuse alumni) vs. HEARTFIRE/Men of Mackey

Wednesday, July 8

No. 8 Red Scare (Dayton alumni)vs. Big X/Jackson TN Underdawgs

No. 1 Carmen's Crew (Ohio State alumni) vs. House of 'Paign/War Tampa

Thursday, July 9

No. 7 The Money Team vs. Best Virginia/Herd That

No. 2 Overseas Elite vs. Armored Athlete/Power of the Paw

Friday, July 10

Quarterfinal #1

Quarterfinal #2

Saturday, July 11

Quarterfinal #3

Quarterfinal #4

Sunday, July 12

Semifinal #1

Semifinal #2

Tuesday, July 14