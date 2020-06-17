The NCAA Division I Council on Wednesday approved summer plans for men's and women's basketball, allowing required summer athletics activities to begin July 20.

Currently, men's and women's basketball student-athletes can participate in voluntary activities and virtual nonphysical activities through the rest of June. From July 1-19, those voluntary nonphysical activities and strength and conditioning training can continue. The men's and women's basketball oversight committees recommended earlier this week to add "enhanced in-person nonphysical activities," which include team meetings, individual meetings and film review, but the Council did not approve those changes yet.

On July 20, required summer athletic activities may begin and can last up to eight weeks, until the school's first day of classes or Sept. 15, whichever is earlier. Strength and conditioning training and skill instruction won't be allowed to exceed eight hours per week, with a maximum of four hours for skill instruction.

After Sept. 15, student-athletes can begin out-of-season workouts, which essentially encompass the same guidelines as the required summer athletic activities.

The Council chose to defer a decision on changes to the men's and women's basketball recruiting calendars, saying it needed more time to consider the recommendations. A vote is expected to come within the next few weeks, according to the NCAA.

The proposed changes to the fall recruiting calendar would include live evaluation periods added to August and September, since the live periods in April, June and July were canceled. The weekends of Aug. 15-16 and Sept. 5-7 were proposed for non-scholastic events, and Aug. 22-23 and Sept. 19-20 for scholastic events. Only two members of each staff will be allowed on the road, according to the proposal announced Tuesday.