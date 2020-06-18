ESPN 100 prospect Trey Patterson committed to Villanova on Thursday, choosing the Wildcats over Florida and Indiana.

The 6-foot-8 Patterson is ranked No. 26 in the 2021 class overall and the No. 5 small forward.

"I felt like I fit into their system and style of play," Patterson told ESPN. "Their winning culture emphasizes teamwork and brotherhood, and that's something I gravitate to. I have built a great relationship with coach [Jay] Wright and the rest of the coaching staff. During the whole time recruiting me, they made it apparent that I was a priority.

"Also, in the past few [years], they have produced similar players like that have gone on to be successful in the NBA or will be soon, like Saddiq Bey, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart and others. And that's what I can see myself becoming."

Patterson, whose birthday was also Thursday, took official visits to Indiana, Florida and Auburn. He didn't go to Villanova officially but went on an unofficial visit to the Wildcats' campus last fall.

"I really enjoyed the campus tour; the campus is very nice," he said. "My parents and I got to watch them practice and it was impressive to see how hard they practiced. Every drill all the guys went game speed. I also got to meet the entire coaching staff and eat dinner with the team after their practice, which was cool."

The Rutgers Prep (New Jersey) product comes from the same AAU program, Team Rio, as Villanova rising sophomore Bryan Antoine. The two could team up again in 2021-22 if Antoine doesn't go pro. The Wildcats will have three seniors on next season's team, while Antoine and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl could enter the NBA draft.

But after not landing anyone in the 2020 class, Wright is beginning to reload with the 2021 class. Patterson is Villanvoa's second ESPN 100 commitment in 2021, following four-star center Nnanna Njoku, who committed back in April.

"I just want to come in and work hard in the classroom and on the court," Patterson said. "And I just want to win."