Andrew Nembhard, the nation's top available transfer, announced Tuesday he was committing to Gonzaga.

Nembhard, who left Florida in late May, also considered Duke, Memphis, USC, Stanford and Georgetown.

A 6-foot-5 point guard from Canada, Nembhard started all 67 games for Florida the past two seasons. The SEC All-Freshman selection averaged 11.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds as a sophomore last season but was inconsistent offensively for most of the final few weeks of the campaign. He was ranked as the No. 2 sit-out transfer in ESPN's rankings.

Nembhard will have to sit out next season before having two years of eligibility remaining. Gonzaga is bringing in a top-10 recruiting class led by elite guard Jalen Suggs. The Bulldogs are planning for Nembhard to replace Suggs, who is expected to be a one-and-done NBA prospect.

Coach Mark Few's staff is currently pursuing Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero, two of the top three prospects in the 2021 class, as well as five-star prospects Nate Bittle and Hunter Sallis, but they needed a point guard like Nembhard.

With Nembhard gone, Florida, a potential preseason top-25 team, could turn to former McDonald's All-American Tre Mann at point guard next season. The Gators also bring in Louisiana Tech transfer Tyree Appleby, who sat out last season after averaging 17.2 points and 5.6 assists in 2018-19. Rising sophomore Ques Glover, who saw an increased role during the middle part of the season, will provide depth in the backcourt.