Ukrainian power forward Pavlo Dziuba has committed to Arizona State, he told ESPN on Wednesday. The 16-year-old played for European powerhouse Barcelona's junior team in Spain last season.

"My goal to make it to the NBA," Dziuba said. "If not at Barcelona, I didn't want to play for another European club. I want to test myself at the top level and I think college basketball and specifically the Pac-12 will give me the best opportunity to show myself."

Dziuba, who will join the Sun Devils this summer as part of the 2020 recruiting class, was considered one of the top long-term prospects at last summer's FIBA U16 European Championship B, averaging 13.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 26 minutes per game for Ukraine. He has strong physical tools at 6-foot-8 with a well-developed frame and good athletic ability, while also possessing the ability to step outside and shoot 3-pointers. He will potentially be the youngest player in the college game next season, as he has yet to turn 17.

"I was looking for an uptempo system where I think I can really show my skills," Dziuba said. "I think I can bring persistence, a high motor, and athleticism to fill a position of need. I hope to work for a big role next year.

The smallest team in the Pac-12 last season, Arizona State was in the market for size after losing starting center Romello White to the transfer portal, making Dziuba's addition an important one despite his youth.