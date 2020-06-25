Grand Canyon's entire men's basketball team has been placed in quarantine after four players and two support staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

All 14 players and two student managers are in quarantine at a designated on-campus residence hall for the next two weeks.

Players began reporting for voluntary individual workouts last week and were quarantined for 72 hours pending results of coronavirus tests and physicals. Four players who were asymptomatic tested positive at the end of the 72 hours and remained in quarantine while contact tracing was conducted.

Players who tested negative also remained in quarantine as a precaution and will be tested again. The two support staffers who tested positive will remain at home for two weeks.