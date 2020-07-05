ESPN 100 prospect Alex Tchikou committed to play for Alabama on Sunday.

Tchikou, ranked No. 56 in the 2020 ESPN 100, made the announcement in a statement posted to Twitter.

The 6-foot-11, 210-pound center announced last week that he was reclassifying to the Class of 2020.

The four-star prospect, who is originally from France, has been playing for Dream City Christian School in Glendale, Arizona. The 18-year-old is skipping his senior season to enter college this year.

His other announced finalists were Arizona, Oregon, USC, Florida State, Illinois, St. John's, Mississippi State and Saint Mary's.