The Basketball Tournament said on Sunday night that the Eberlein Drive team has been removed from the event because of a positive coronavirus test.

Eberlein Drive said in a Twitter post that "we can report that the player who tested positive is asymptomatic and feeling well."

"We are devastated by the news that we can no longer compete, but we understand," Eberlein's post said.

"Health and safety has always been our top priority and our plan is working," TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar said in a statement. "As dramatic as it is to remove a team for a single positive case, it has always been a vital part to our plan. We wish the player a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing Eberlein Drive back in 2021."

Eberlein Drive's first game was supposed to be on Monday.

With Eberlein Drive out of the tournament, Team Brotherly Love advances to the quarterfinals. They will face the winner of Team CP3 and Golden Eagles Alumni (Marquette).