Louisville has temporarily suspended all men's basketball voluntary activities for two weeks after two members of the program tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the school announced Tuesday.

"All proper procedures and protocols are being followed, including the quarantining of those impacted," the school stated. "We look forward to a resumption of men's basketball activities in the near future."

A school spokesman told ESPN's David Hale that the individuals testing positive were symptomatic and that everyone who came in contact with them also will be quarantined.

Louisville began voluntary activities on June 8.

Last month, the NCAA Division I Council approved summer plans for men's and women's basketball, allowing required summer athletics activities to begin July 20. Required summer athletic activities can last up to eight weeks, until the school's first day of classes or Sept. 15, whichever is earlier.