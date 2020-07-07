Five-star guard Max Christie told ESPN on Tuesday that he has committed to Michigan State.

Christie took a number of visits throughout his recruitment, but the Spartans, Duke, Villanova and Ohio State made him a priority. Northwestern was also a factor, as Christie's mother played for the Wildcats. Duke appeared to be the favorite earlier in his high school career, but Michigan State made a strong push over the past few months and moved into pole position.

A 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Rolling Meadows (Illinois) High School, Christie is ranked No. 12 in the ESPN 100 for 2021. He's the No. 3 shooting guard.

Christie averaged 16.5 points in 11 games for the Illinois Wolves in the Under Armour Association last spring and summer. He shot 42.9% from 3-point range. Christie also won a gold medal with USA Basketball at the 2019 FIBA Americas U16 Championship, averaging 9.5 points and 3.3 rebounds.

Christie's commitment is coach Tom Izzo's second huge pledge on the recruiting trail in the past two weeks. Emoni Bates, the No. 1 prospect in 2022 and the top prospect in high school basketball regardless of class, announced for Michigan State in late June, and there's a chance he will reclassify into 2021 and enroll in East Lansing a year early.

Izzo now has two ESPN 100 commitments in the 2021 class, with Christie joining four-star small forward Pierre Brooks.