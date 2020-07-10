LUBBOCK, Texas -- Texas Tech has signed 7-foot-1 Russian center Vladislav Goldin.

Coach Chris Beard announced Goldin's signing Thursday. Goldin is from Nalchik, Russia.

Goldin played last season at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut. He also played for Russia's U18 and U19 national teams and for three seasons with CSKA Moscow's Junior Team.

The center is the eighth player to sign with the Red Raiders, including Division I transfers Mac McClung (Georgetown), Jamarius Burton (Wichita State) and Marcus Santos-Silva (Virginia Commonwealth). There were also a junior college transfer and three high school signees.

After making it to the NCAA championship game in 2019, and losing to Virginia in overtime, the Red Raiders were 18-13 when the past season was halted before their Big 12 tournament game because of the coronavirus pandemic.