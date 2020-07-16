Organizers of the Cancun Challenge are moving this fall's Thanksgiving week college basketball tournament to the campus of Eastern Florida State College in Melbourne, Florida.

They're hoping the new venue will help keep athletes, coaches, staff members and fans safe as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage. The arena is located 6 miles from Kennedy Space Center and seats about 1,500 fans.

Last fall organizers announced the field would feature men's teams from Clemson, Illinois State, Mississippi State and Purdue on Nov. 24-25 and women's teams from Florida State, Houston, Iowa, Northeastern, Purdue, Toledo, Southern California and VCU on Nov. 26-28. Tennessee was added to the women's field later.

Details about hotels, travel packages, teams and schedules have not been finalized, organizers say, and fans are being asked to wait to book trips until more information is available.