Arizona State guard Alonzo Verge Jr. is returning to the Sun Devils for his senior season.

"My biggest goal for this upcoming year is to win," Verge said in a video tweeted by the team.

Verge had declared for the NBA draft in April.

A 6-foot-3 guard from Chicago, Verge transferred to Arizona State from Moberly Area Community College in Missouri before the 2019-20 season.

Verge played 28 games and made nine starts for the Sun Devils, averaging 14.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He had a breakout performance in a blowout loss to Saint Mary's on Dec. 18, scoring 43 points on 18-of-29 shooting.