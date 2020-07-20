Five-star prospect Kendall Brown committed to Baylor on Monday, giving Scott Drew and the Bears their third commitment in July.

Brown follows top-25 prospect Langston Love and talented European forward Jeremy Sochan, both of whom committed last week.

"It's a big Christian school and I like that," Brown told ESPN. "Coach Drew has lots of energy and he is a player's coach. My versatility and their style of play on offense fits me. I believe he will help me get to the next level. They have had a lot of success with big athletic forwards such as Taurean Prince."

Brown, ranked No. 16 in the ESPN 100 for 2021, had taken official visits to Marquette and Ohio State. However, with college sports in a recruiting dead period until at least the end of August, it's unlikely Brown would be able to see other campuses for a few months.

"I felt now was the right time to commit," he said. "There was no reason to wait. With Covid, there might not be any visits for a while."

While Baylor has made Brown one of its 2021 priorities, Love (No. 22 in the ESPN 100) committing to the Bears last week made Brown's decision easier.

"That was my guy at USA Basketball camp," Brown said of Love. "We could [make an] impact on the court together. His commitment to Baylor last week made me think about it even more."

Brown, a 6-foot-7 wing who played at Sunrise Christian Academy (Kansas) last season, is considered one of the top small forwards in the country. He stands out in games with his driving ability, as he finds ways to get to the paint and finish -- using body control and a high level of athletic ability. He hits the glass and blocks shots with an explosive jump and quick second leap. Brown can score points in different ways inside the arc and create fouls with his attacking style. Defensively, Brown is versatile and will be able to switch effectively in Baylor's system. The next step for Brown is to expand his shooting range.

Brown is Baylor's highest-ranked recruit since Isaiah Austin (No. 3) in 2012, and the trio of Brown, Love and Sochan give Drew a chance of reeling in his first top-five class since 2012.