Belmont sophomore Adam Kunkel, a first-team all-conference guard, announced Tuesday he was entering the transfer portal.

Kunkel immediately becomes one of the most sought-after transfers left on the board.

"Belmont will always have a special place in my heart, but I've been faced with a difficult decision to make," Kunkel wrote on Twitter. "After lots of thought and prayer I've decided to enter the transfer portal. Knowing my goals and aspirations, this feels like the best decision for me and I am excited about this new chapter in my life."

A 6-foot-3 guard from Kentucky, Kunkel had a breakout sophomore season for the Bruins. He went from averaging 2.3 points as a freshman to 16.5 points during his second season, while shooting 39.0% from 3-point range. Kunkel had 16 points and five assists in Belmont's Ohio Valley tournament title win over Murray State, including the pass to Tyler Scanlon for the game-winning layup with three seconds left.

He has proved he can perform against major conference competition, scoring 35 points in a win at Boston College in November. Kunkel also had 16 points against Alabama in December.

Kunkel will have to sit out the 2020-21 season before having two years of eligibility remaining.