Top 35 prospect Matthew Cleveland announced his commitment to Florida State on Tuesday, choosing the Seminoles over a final five that included Kansas, Michigan, Stanford and NC State.

Cleveland announced his commitment via Twitter.

A 6-foot-6 small forward from Pace Academy (Georgia), Cleveland is ranked No. 35 in the ESPN 100 for 2021. He slots in as the No. 7 small forward in the class.

Cleveland has received rave reviews over the past several weeks, consistently impressing onlookers with performances at AAU events in June and July. He has good length and can score at all three levels, and he has improved his outside shooting ability as his high school career has progressed. Cleveland is averaging 20.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Atlanta Celtics this summer, including back-to-back 32-point outings in late June.

He also put up 22.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for Pace Academy last season, shooting 43.0% from 3-point range.

Cleveland is the second top-35 commitment for Leonard Hamilton and Florida State this season, following shooting guard Bryce McGowens (No. 33). The Seminoles are also heavily involved with five-star center Efton Reid and fast-rising forward James Graham.